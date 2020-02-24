Zamboni driver turned goalie now has own Hurricanes shirt for sale

Emergency backup goalie David Ayres says he was weak in the knees after having to step on the ice and play for the Hurricanes against the Maple Leafs. (1:02)

The story of Dave Ayres just keeps getting better and better!

Surely by now you've heard all about Ayres -- the 42-year-old Zamboni driver suddenly called into action by the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Not only did he make eight saves and help lead the Hurricanes to a 6-3 victory in Toronto, but he's also become an international inspiration. He will be honored in Raleigh on Tuesday, and now you can even purchase Dave Ayres gear!

Dave will be getting royalties, but we are also working with him to identify a kidney foundation that will receive a portion of the proceeds https://t.co/RwSNg12DA4 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

The reason a portion of the proceeds will go to a kidney foundation is that Ayres received a kidney transplant in 2004 -- from his mother, no less.

Fifteen years ago, David Ayres, the Zamboni driver who recently played in an NHL game, needed a kidney transplant and received the kidney from his mother.



We surprised him with a call from his mom this morning! pic.twitter.com/wU9CFkzbdC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 24, 2020

Good luck not crying after watching that.