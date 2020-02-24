        <
        >

          Zamboni driver turned goalie now has own Hurricanes shirt for sale

          play
          Zamboni driver reflects on filling in as emergency NHL goalie (1:02)

          Emergency backup goalie David Ayres says he was weak in the knees after having to step on the ice and play for the Hurricanes against the Maple Leafs. (1:02)

          3:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The story of Dave Ayres just keeps getting better and better!

          Surely by now you've heard all about Ayres -- the 42-year-old Zamboni driver suddenly called into action by the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

          Not only did he make eight saves and help lead the Hurricanes to a 6-3 victory in Toronto, but he's also become an international inspiration. He will be honored in Raleigh on Tuesday, and now you can even purchase Dave Ayres gear!

          The reason a portion of the proceeds will go to a kidney foundation is that Ayres received a kidney transplant in 2004 -- from his mother, no less.

          Good luck not crying after watching that.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices