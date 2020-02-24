The Toronto Maple Leafs were largely quiet at the trade deadline, but they did keep one of their own, signing defenseman Jake Muzzin to a four-year contract extension.

The deal has an annual average value of $5.625 million. According to TSN, more than $16 million of the deal comes in the form of a signing bonus.

Muzzin, 30, has five goals and 17 assists in 52 game this season.

The Leafs acquired Muzzin from the Kings in January 2019.

Also Monday, Toronto acquired defenseman Calle Rosen from Colorado for goaltender Michael Hutchinson.