Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins suffered an injury in the second period of Monday night's 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa when Senators forward Anthony Duclair ran into him on a breakaway.

The injury occurred with 8:44 remaining in the period and the Senators leading 2-1.

Merzlikins remained on the ice for some time before getting to his feet as trainers rushed to his assistance. He eventually put on his mask and skated to the locker room on his own.

The team later announced that Merzlikins and center Riley Nash would not return due to injury.

Merzlikins has been playing well for the Blue Jackets this season. Even despite a seven-game winless skid (0-3-4) heading into the Ottawa game, he has a 12-9-8 record with a 2.37 GAA and .922 save percentage in 31 appearances.

He was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo, who made 14 saves in his 18th win of the season.