New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider will make his NHL return Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings, interim coach Alain Nasreddine announced.

In The Crease Postgame analysis and highlight show airing each night throughout the season from Barry Melrose and Linda Cohn. Watch on ESPN+

Schneider, 33, a one-time All-Star, has been relegated to the Devils' AHL affiliate most of the season as New Jersey has been largely planted in last place in the Metropolitan Division. He was recalled last week, and with Louis Domingue dealt to the Vancouver Canucks at the NHL trade deadline Monday, New Jersey's backup slot, behind rookie Mackenzie Blackwood, is now open.

Tuesday will be Schneider's first start since Jan. 18. His record this season is 0-6-1 with a 4.65 goals-against average and an .852 save percentage.

"Obviously, I have to play well here. It's all about having that mentality. I'm focused on my game, and my work ethic and how competitive I can be," he said. "Whatever happens, happens. But I feel good about my game."