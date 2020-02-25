New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider made his NHL return Tuesday night and picked up a 4-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings.

Schneider ended with 27 saves and kept the Red Wings scoreless until the 9:40 mark of the third period. Tuesday's outing marked his first win in the NHL since March 25, 2019, a 3-2 decision over Buffalo.

Schneider, 33, a one-time All-Star, has been relegated to the Devils' AHL affiliate most of the season as New Jersey has largely sat in last place in the Metropolitan Division. He was recalled last week, and with Louis Domingue dealt to the Vancouver Canucks at the NHL trade deadline on Monday, New Jersey's backup slot, behind rookie Mackenzie Blackwood, opened up.

Tuesday was Schneider's first start since Jan. 18. His season record entering the contest was 0-6-1 with a 4.65 goals-against average and an .852 save percentage.

"Obviously, I have to play well here. It's all about having that mentality. I'm focused on my game, and my work ethic and how competitive I can be," he said. "Whatever happens, happens. But I feel good about my game."