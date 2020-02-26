John Tavares nets a goal in the second period as the Maple Leafs beat the Lightning 4-3. (0:36)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is expected to miss approximately four weeks after suffering a broken right hand during Tuesday's game, according to the team.

Muzzin, 31, was injured when he took a puck off his hand late in the second period and did not play in the third of the 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Prior to the injury, Muzzin scored a goal in the first period to extend a six-game scoring streak. He has six goals and 17 assists in 53 games this season.

On Monday, the Maple Leafs signed Muzzin to a four-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.625 million.

Toronto is currently in third place in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Florida Panthers.

Defenseman Calle Rosen was recalled from AHL Toronto. He was traded to the Maple Leafs on Monday from the Colorado Avalanche for goaltender Michael Hutchinson.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.