MONTREAL -- Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot.

Mete suffered the injury during a game in Detroit on Feb. 18.

The 21-year-old Mete had four goals and seven assists in 51 games this season. He has four goals and 27 assists in 171 games with Montreal.

Mete was a fourth-round pick of the Canadiens in 2016.