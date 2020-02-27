New Jersey forward John Hayden was fined $2,016.13, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for cross-checking Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi during the Devils' 4-1 win on Tuesday night in Detroit.

The incident occurred at 19:14 of the third period after Bertuzzi checked Hayden's teammate, rookie forward Jack Hughes, into the boards. Hayden was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking. The money will be sent to the NHL Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Hayden is in his first season with the Devils after being traded from the Blackhawks in the offseason. With New Jersey having traded away several assets up front, Hayden expects to see time on the team's fourth line in the final month of the season. He has two goals, three points and 75 penalty minutes in 37 games this season.

The Devils, who dealt forwards Taylor Hall (Arizona) and Blake Coleman (Tampa Bay) earlier this season, also sent winger Wayne Simmonds to Buffalo at the trading deadline Monday. New Jersey has won three in a row and four of five since trading Coleman on Feb. 16.