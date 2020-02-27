The Vegas Golden Knights had a statement victory over their Pacific Division rival Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night, and the 3-0 win gives them a four-point cushion ahead of both the Oilers and Vancouver Canucks for the No. 1 seed from that group.
Elsewhere, the Colorado Avalanche took care of business against the Buffalo Sabres, winning 3-2, while the lottery-bound Los Angeles Kings shocked the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1.
Here's where things stand heading into Thursday's 10-game slate, including Washington Capitals-Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames-Nashville Predators streaming live on ESPN+.
Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.
Eastern Conference
Boston Bruins
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: Atlantic 1
Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: vs. DAL
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: Atlantic 2
Games left: 19 (11 home, 8 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: vs. CHI
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: Atlantic 3
Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: @ FLA
Playoff chances: 60.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: Metro 1
Games left: 19 (9 home, 10 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: @ WPG
Playoff chances: 99.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: Metro 2
Games left: 20 (9 home, 11 away)
Next game: Feb. 28: @ ANA
Playoff chances: 88.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: Metro 3
Games left: 19 (10 home, 9 away)
Next game: Feb. 28: vs. NYR
Playoff chances: 91.1%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: Wild card 1
Games left: 20 (9 home, 11 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: @ DAL
Playoff chances: 67.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: Wild card 2
Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)
Next game: Feb. 28: vs. MIN
Playoff chances: 37.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20 (9 home, 11 away)
Next game: Feb. 28: vs. COL
Playoff chances: 67.6%
Tragic number: 39
New York Rangers
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20 (9 home, 11 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: @ MTL
Playoff chances: 33.1%
Tragic number: 37
Florida Panthers
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19 (11 home, 8 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: vs. TOR
Playoff chances: 40.8%
Tragic number: 37
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: vs. NYR
Playoff chances: 4.2%
Tragic number: 28
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19 (8 home, 11 away)
Next game: Feb. 28: @ VGS
Playoff chances: 1.6%
Tragic number: 31
New Jersey Devils
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20 (9 home, 11 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: @ SJ
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 25
Ottawa Senators
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18 (7 home, 11 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: vs. VAN
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 17
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: vs. MIN
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: Eliminated
Western Conference
St. Louis Blues
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: Central 1
Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: vs. NYI
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: Central 2
Games left: 20 (10 home, 10 away)
Next game: Feb. 28: @ CAR
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: Central 3
Games left: 19 (10 home, 9 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: @ BOS
Playoff chances: 99.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: Pacific 1
Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)
Next game: Feb. 28: vs. BUF
Playoff chances: 98.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: Pacific 2
Games left: 20 (10 home, 10 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: @ OTT
Playoff chances: 85.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: Pacific 3
Games left: 18 (11 home, 7 away)
Next game: Feb. 29: vs. WPG
Playoff chances: 77.8%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: Wild card 1
Games left: 18 (11 home, 7 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: @ NSH
Playoff chances: 74.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: Wild card 2
Games left: 20 (10 home, 10 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: vs. CGY
Playoff chances: 57.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: vs. WSH
Playoff chances: 24.2%
Tragic number: 35
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)
Next game: Feb. 29: vs. BUF
Playoff chances: 28.1%
Tragic number: 33
Minnesota Wild
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20 (8 home, 12 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: @ DET
Playoff chances: 50.4%
Tragic number: 38
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19 (11 home, 8 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: @ TB
Playoff chances: 5.3%
Tragic number: 31
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19 (11 home, 8 away)
Next game: Feb. 28: vs. PIT
Playoff chances: 0.3%
Tragic number: 27
San Jose Sharks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19 (11 home, 8 away)
Next game: Feb. 27: vs. NJ
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 25
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18 (12 home, 6 away)
Next game: Feb. 29: vs. NJ
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 19
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.
Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 34
Regulation wins: 12
Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 17
Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%
Ottawa Senators
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%
San Jose Sharks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 20
Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 17
Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%
New Jersey Devils
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 19
Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 19
Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 22
Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 18
Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%
Minnesota Wild
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 26
Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 24
Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 25
Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%
Florida Panthers
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 28
Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%
New York Rangers
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 29
Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 25
Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%
Current playoff matchups
(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets
(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs
(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Islanders
(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Flames
(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Predators