The Golden Knights cash in on a power play with a goal by Nick Cousins as Vegas shuts out Edmonton 3-0. (0:29)

Cousins nets goal off rebound for Golden Knights (0:29)

The Vegas Golden Knights had a statement victory over their Pacific Division rival Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night, and the 3-0 win gives them a four-point cushion ahead of both the Oilers and Vancouver Canucks for the No. 1 seed from that group.

Elsewhere, the Colorado Avalanche took care of business against the Buffalo Sabres, winning 3-2, while the lottery-bound Los Angeles Kings shocked the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1.

Here's where things stand heading into Thursday's 10-game slate, including Washington Capitals-Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames-Nashville Predators streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Jump to:

Eastern standings | Western standings

Race for No. 1 pick | Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: vs. DAL

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 19 (11 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: vs. CHI

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: @ FLA

Playoff chances: 60.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 19 (9 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: @ WPG

Playoff chances: 99.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 20 (9 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: @ ANA

Playoff chances: 88.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 19 (10 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: vs. NYR

Playoff chances: 91.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 20 (9 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: @ DAL

Playoff chances: 67.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: vs. MIN

Playoff chances: 37.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20 (9 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: vs. COL

Playoff chances: 67.6%

Tragic number: 39

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20 (9 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: @ MTL

Playoff chances: 33.1%

Tragic number: 37

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (11 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: vs. TOR

Playoff chances: 40.8%

Tragic number: 37

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: vs. NYR

Playoff chances: 4.2%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (8 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: @ VGS

Playoff chances: 1.6%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20 (9 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: @ SJ

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (7 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: vs. VAN

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: vs. MIN

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: vs. NYI

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 20 (10 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: @ CAR

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 19 (10 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: @ BOS

Playoff chances: 99.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: vs. BUF

Playoff chances: 98.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 20 (10 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: @ OTT

Playoff chances: 85.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 18 (11 home, 7 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. WPG

Playoff chances: 77.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 18 (11 home, 7 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: @ NSH

Playoff chances: 74.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 20 (10 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: vs. CGY

Playoff chances: 57.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: vs. WSH

Playoff chances: 24.2%

Tragic number: 35

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. BUF

Playoff chances: 28.1%

Tragic number: 33

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20 (8 home, 12 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: @ DET

Playoff chances: 50.4%

Tragic number: 38

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (11 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: @ TB

Playoff chances: 5.3%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (11 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: vs. PIT

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (11 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 27: vs. NJ

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (12 home, 6 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. NJ

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 19

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 12

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 29

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Islanders

(M2) Penguins vs. (M3) Flyers

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Flames

(P2) Canucks vs. (P3) Oilers

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Predators

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars