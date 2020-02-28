OTTAWA, Ontario -- Bobby Ryan recorded a hat trick in his first home game in more than three months, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Ryan, who made his return Tuesday night at Nashville, entered the joint NHL/NHLPA assistance program on Nov. 20 after admitting to having a problem with alcohol. Prior to Tuesday, his last game had been on Nov. 16 in Buffalo, though he had been skating on his own since late December.

Fans were quick to cheer Ryan on Thursday, giving him a standing ovation and chanting his name.

Connor Brown and Rudolfs Balcers also scored as Ottawa snapped a four-game winless streak. Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves.

J.T. Miller and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 21 shots.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.