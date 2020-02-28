Ryan Strome scores two goals to lead the Rangers to a 5-2 win over the Canadiens. (0:33)

The New York Rangers famously sent their fans a letter two seasons ago, transparently laying out that the club was going to be going through some tough times in the short term, but that they'd return to being a top contender soon enough. Well, it appears the rebuild has gone quicker than many had hoped. With their 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, New York is just two points out of a wild-card spot, with two games in hand. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are no certainty, but it appears the month of March will be much more exciting for Rangers fans than many had assumed at the start of the season.

Here's where things stand heading into Friday's five-game slate, including Minnesota Wild-Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins-Anaheim Ducks streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Eastern Conference

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ NYI

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. CGY

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. VAN

Playoff chances: 83.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 1: @ MIN

Playoff chances: 98.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 20 (9 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: @ ANA

Playoff chances: 88.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 19 (10 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: vs. NYR

Playoff chances: 91.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 19 (9 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. BOS

Playoff chances: 68.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: vs. MIN

Playoff chances: 37.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20 (9 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: vs. COL

Playoff chances: 68.1%

Tragic number: 39

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (9 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 1: vs. PHI

Playoff chances: 40.9%

Tragic number: 37

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. CHI

Playoff chances: 20.9%

Tragic number: 33

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (6 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. CAR

Playoff chances: 2.1%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (8 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: @ VGS

Playoff chances: 1.6%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (9 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ LA

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (6 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. DET

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ OTT

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. DAL

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 20 (10 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: @ CAR

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ STL

Playoff chances: 98.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: vs. BUF

Playoff chances: 98.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 19 (10 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ TOR

Playoff chances: 76.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 18 (11 home, 7 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. WPG

Playoff chances: 77.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 17 (11 home, 6 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ TB

Playoff chances: 73.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 19 (9 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. COL

Playoff chances: 56.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ EDM

Playoff chances: 27.7%

Tragic number: 33

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. BUF

Playoff chances: 26.7%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (8 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: @ CBJ

Playoff chances: 58.4%

Tragic number: 36

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (11 home, 7 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ FLA

Playoff chances: 7.2%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (11 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 28: vs. PIT

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. PIT

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (12 home, 6 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. NJ

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 17

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 12

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5% (Note: pick belongs to Ottawa)

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 27

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Islanders

(M2) Penguins vs. (M3) Flyers

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Flames

(P2) Canucks vs. (P3) Oilers

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Predators

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars