The New York Islanders are expected to play their entire 2020-21 home slate at Nassau Coliseum, Newsday reported Friday.

Nassau Coliseum, which is located in Uniondale on Long Island, also would host all potential Islanders home playoff games this year, per Newsday.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to officially announce the news Saturday ahead of the Isles' home game against the Boston Bruins.

The Islanders have split time between Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center this season, with 28 games set to be played on Long Island and 13 in Brooklyn by regular season's end.

The team is expected to move to a 19,000-seat arena at Belmont Park for the 2021-22 season. Work on that $1.3 billion arena began last September.