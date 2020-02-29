Tyson Jost scores the first two goals for the Avalanche as they take down the Hurricanes 3-2. (0:47)

The Colorado Avalanche were a trendy preseason pick to challenge for the Stanley Cup, and while they've had some ups and downs, Friday's 3-2 win at the Carolina Hurricanes felt bigger than some recent contests. With 83 points, they now trail the Central Division-leading St. Louis Blues by three, with two games in hand and a four-win edge in regulation victories.

Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Saturday's 12-game slate, including Chicago Blackhawks-Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche-Nashville Predators streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Eastern Conference

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ NYI

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. CGY

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. VAN

Playoff chances: 84.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 1: @ MIN

Playoff chances: 98.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 1: @ NYR

Playoff chances: 95.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 19 (9 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ SJ

Playoff chances: 88.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 19 (9 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. BOS

Playoff chances: 74.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 16 (6 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 1: vs. VAN

Playoff chances: 32.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (8 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ MTL

Playoff chances: 61.8%

Tragic number: 37

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 1: vs. PHI

Playoff chances: 37.4%

Tragic number: 35

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. CHI

Playoff chances: 23.5%

Tragic number: 33

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (6 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. CAR

Playoff chances: 2.4%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ ARI

Playoff chances: 1.3%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (9 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ LA

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (6 home, 11 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. DET

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ OTT

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. DAL

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 190 (10 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ NSH

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ STL

Playoff chances: 98.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 16 (6 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 1: vs. LA

Playoff chances: 98.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 19 (10 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ TOR

Playoff chances: 74.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 18 (11 home, 7 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. WPG

Playoff chances: 75.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 17 (11 home, 6 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ TB

Playoff chances: 71.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 19 (9 home, 10 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. COL

Playoff chances: 52.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ EDM

Playoff chances: 25.5%

Tragic number: 33

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 1: vs. WSH

Playoff chances: 70.1%

Tragic number: 36

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. BUF

Playoff chances: 26.0%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (11 home, 7 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: @ FLA

Playoff chances: 6.5%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 1: vs. NJ

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. PIT

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (12 home, 6 away)

Next game: Feb. 29: vs. NJ

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 17

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 34

Regulation wins: 12

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Islanders

(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Flames

(P2) Canucks vs. (P3) Oilers

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Predators

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars