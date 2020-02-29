Chicago Blackhawks center Andrew Shaw has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a concussion, the team announced.

Shaw was placed in concussion protocol in early December after he was injured against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 30.

Shaw, 28, has 3 goals and 7 assists in 26 games this season.

Shaw was reacquired by Chicago last summer in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens. He is signed through the 2021-22 season with an average annual value of $3.9 million.

Shaw entered the league in 2011 and played his first five seasons with the Blackhawks before he was traded to Montreal.