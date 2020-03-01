Leon Draisaitl nets his 38th and 39th goals of the season to lead the Oilers to a 3-2 victory over the Jets. (0:24)

The Edmonton Oilers have won five Stanley Cups in franchise history, though the last one was in 1990, when only six members of the current active roster were alive. Are they Canada's best hope to win it all this spring? In a wide-open West -- and led by the elite prowess of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid -- they're certainly leading that discussion. Saturday's 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets vaults them back into the No. 2 seed in the Pacific, four points back of the Vegas Golden Knights with one game in hand.

Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Sunday's six-game slate, including Calgary Flames-Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks-Columbus Blue Jackets streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Eastern Conference

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: @ TB

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. BOS

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: @ SJ

Playoff chances: 86.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 1: @ MIN

Playoff chances: 99.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 1: @ NYR

Playoff chances: 96.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. OTT

Playoff chances: 79.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. MTL

Playoff chances: 68.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 16 (6 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 1: vs. VAN

Playoff chances: 35.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 5: @ PHI

Playoff chances: 67.3%

Tragic number: 36

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 1: vs. PHI

Playoff chances: 38.5%

Tragic number: 35

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 1: vs. CGY

Playoff chances: 27.2%

Tragic number: 32

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (5 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 3: @ NYI

Playoff chances: 2.5%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: @ WPG

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: @ VGS

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (5 home, 11 away)

Next game: March 3: @ PIT

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 2: vs. COL

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: @ NYR

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 2: @ DET

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 17 (10 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. EDM

Playoff chances: 98.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 16 (6 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 1: vs. LA

Playoff chances: 98.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 17 (10 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 2: @ NSH

Playoff chances: 86.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 1: @ CBJ

Playoff chances: 63.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 16 (11 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 4: vs. CBJ

Playoff chances: 68.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 2: vs. EDM

Playoff chances: 51.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. BUF

Playoff chances: 17.5%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 4: @ VAN

Playoff chances: 33.1%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 1: vs. WSH

Playoff chances: 72.1%

Tragic number: 36

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (11 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. ANA

Playoff chances: 9.5%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 1: vs. NJ

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. TOR

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (11 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 1: @ VGS

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 17

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 12

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Islanders

(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Flames

(P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Canucks

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Predators

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars