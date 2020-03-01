        <
          NHL playoff bracket update: Can the Edmonton Oilers win the Pacific Division?

          9:15 AM ET
          The Edmonton Oilers have won five Stanley Cups in franchise history, though the last one was in 1990, when only six members of the current active roster were alive. Are they Canada's best hope to win it all this spring? In a wide-open West -- and led by the elite prowess of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid -- they're certainly leading that discussion. Saturday's 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets vaults them back into the No. 2 seed in the Pacific, four points back of the Vegas Golden Knights with one game in hand.

          Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Sunday's six-game slate, including Calgary Flames-Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks-Columbus Blue Jackets streaming live on ESPN+.

          Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

          Eastern Conference

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: Atlantic 1
          Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 3: @ TB
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: Atlantic 2
          Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 3: vs. BOS
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: Atlantic 3
          Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 3: @ SJ
          Playoff chances: 86.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: Metro 1
          Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 1: @ MIN
          Playoff chances: 99.0%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: Metro 2
          Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 1: @ NYR
          Playoff chances: 96.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: Metro 3
          Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 3: vs. OTT
          Playoff chances: 79.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: Wild card 1
          Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)
          Next game: March 3: vs. MTL
          Playoff chances: 68.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: Wild card 2
          Games left: 16 (6 home, 10 away)
          Next game: March 1: vs. VAN
          Playoff chances: 35.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)
          Next game: March 5: @ PHI
          Playoff chances: 67.3%
          Tragic number: 36

          New York Rangers

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 1: vs. PHI
          Playoff chances: 38.5%
          Tragic number: 35

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 1: vs. CGY
          Playoff chances: 27.2%
          Tragic number: 32

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15 (5 home, 10 away)
          Next game: March 3: @ NYI
          Playoff chances: 2.5%
          Tragic number: 24

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 3: @ WPG
          Playoff chances: 0.3%
          Tragic number: 25

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 3: @ VGS
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 23

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16 (5 home, 11 away)
          Next game: March 3: @ PIT
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 15

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 2: vs. COL
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: Eliminated

          Western Conference

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: Central 1
          Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 3: @ NYR
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: Central 2
          Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 2: @ DET
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: Central 3
          Games left: 17 (10 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 3: vs. EDM
          Playoff chances: 98.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: Pacific 1
          Games left: 16 (6 home, 10 away)
          Next game: March 1: vs. LA
          Playoff chances: 98.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: Pacific 2
          Games left: 17 (10 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 2: @ NSH
          Playoff chances: 86.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: Pacific 3
          Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 1: @ CBJ
          Playoff chances: 63.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: Wild card 1
          Games left: 16 (11 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 4: vs. CBJ
          Playoff chances: 68.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: Wild card 2
          Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)
          Next game: March 2: vs. EDM
          Playoff chances: 51.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 3: vs. BUF
          Playoff chances: 17.5%
          Tragic number: 31

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 4: @ VAN
          Playoff chances: 33.1%
          Tragic number: 31

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)
          Next game: March 1: vs. WSH
          Playoff chances: 72.1%
          Tragic number: 36

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17 (11 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 3: vs. ANA
          Playoff chances: 9.5%
          Tragic number: 29

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 1: vs. NJ
          Playoff chances: 0.3%
          Tragic number: 25

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 3: vs. TOR
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 23

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17 (11 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 1: @ VGS
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 17

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

          Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 35
          Regulation wins: 12
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 17
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 17
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

          San Jose Sharks

          Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 21
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 19
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 18
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 28
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 28
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 26
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

          New York Rangers

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 30
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

          Current playoff matchups

          (A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets
          (A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs
          (M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Islanders
          (M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins
          (P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Flames
          (P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Canucks
          (C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Predators
          (C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars

