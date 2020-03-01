Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, with coach Peter DeBoer saying Sunday that he hopes Stone returns by the end of the regular season.

DeBoer told reporters that Stone will not need surgery.

Stone, who has 21 goals and a team-high 42 assists this season, already missed Thursday's win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Vegas (36-22-8) leads the Pacific Division by four points over second-place Edmonton entering Sunday's action. The Golden Knights' regular season ends April 4.