Derek Grant collects his first Flyers assist off of a Michael Raffl goal and later adds a goal of his own to help the Flyers extend their win streak to six. (0:37)

Grant notches his first goal and assist with Flyers (0:37)

Heading into the 2019-20 season, most expected the Philadelphia Flyers to be poking around the playoff mix, and the team's hire of Alain Vigneault as coach indicated faith from management that the team was ready to make a run. With 17 games remaining, the team is not only in the playoff mix but also pushing the Washington Capitals for the Metropolitan Division title. After two wins over the New York Rangers this weekend, the Flyers have won six in a row and are three points in back of the Caps. And by the way, the two teams will clash on Wednesday.

Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Monday's two-game slate, including Edmonton Oilers-Nashville Predators streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Jump to:

Eastern standings | Western standings

Race for No. 1 pick | Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: @ TB

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. BOS

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: @ SJ

Playoff chances: 90.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 4: vs. PHI

Playoff chances: 99.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 4: @ WSH

Playoff chances: 99.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. OTT

Playoff chances: 81.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. MTL

Playoff chances: 70.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 15 (5 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 4: @ CGY

Playoff chances: 39.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 5: @ PHI

Playoff chances: 69.2%

Tragic number: 34

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. STL

Playoff chances: 29.8%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. BOS

Playoff chances: 17.3%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (5 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 3: @ NYI

Playoff chances: 2.9%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: @ WPG

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: @ VGS

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (5 home, 11 away)

Next game: March 3: @ PIT

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 2: vs. COL

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: @ NYR

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 18 (10 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 2: @ DET

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 17 (10 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. EDM

Playoff chances: 99.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 15 (5 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. NJ

Playoff chances: 97.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 17 (10 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 2: @ NSH

Playoff chances: 86.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 15 (11 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 4: vs. CBJ

Playoff chances: 79.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 17 (10 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 4: vs. ARI

Playoff chances: 60.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 2: vs. EDM

Playoff chances: 54.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. BUF

Playoff chances: 19.0%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 4: @ VAN

Playoff chances: 33.1%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. NSH

Playoff chances: 59.9%

Tragic number: 34

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (11 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. ANA

Playoff chances: 10.4%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. TOR

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: @ CHI

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (11 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. TOR

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 17

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 12

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Islanders

(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Canucks

(P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Predators

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars