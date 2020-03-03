Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson underwent season-ending surgery for a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder, the team announced.

Anderson was expected to be a desirable commodity at last month's trade deadline, but his injury appeared to derail talks.

He sustained the injury during a Dec. 14 game against the Ottawa Senators.

"When Josh suffered the injury, the options were to have it surgically repaired and miss the rest of the season or rest and rehabilitate with a chance to return to the lineup," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the injury has not responded as any of us had hoped to the latter and the decision was made to have the surgery now so that Josh will be fully healthy and ready to go next season."

The timeline for the injury is four to six months, the Blue Jackets said, meaning he is likely to be ready for the start of training camp in the fall.

Anderson, 25, had one goal and three assists in 26 games this season, and he has 65 goals and 50 assists in 267 NHL games, all with Columbus.