DETROIT -- Captain Gabriel Landeskog withstood a crunching hit while making a pass that sprung Logan O'Connor for a breakaway goal in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Monday night for their seventh straight victory.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Avalanche, who extended a franchise record with their ninth consecutive road win. Anthony Mantha had the only goal for Detroit.

According to ESPN's Stats & Information, the Avalanche's seven-game win streak is their longest since January 2018. Now with 87 points, the win also moved Colorado to within one point of the St. Louis Blues for the Western Conference lead.

"It was a good way to cap off the road trip," Landeskog said. "This was just a next-shift mentality, next-line-up mentality, just keep moving forward and doing the little things.

"Those are the types of things that sort of wears a team out throughout the game."

With the score tied at 1, Landeskog was just inside his own blue line when he took a hit from Detroit's Robby Fabbri. As he was clocked, Landeskog released a pass up the ice to O'Connor, who was behind the defense at the other blue line.

O'Connor went in and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier for his second goal of the season.

Mantha converted off a goalmouth scramble to open the scoring in the first, but the Avalanche equalized before the period was over. Ryan Graves took a shot that slipped through Bernier, and Namestnikov kicked the puck to himself in the crease and then stuffed it in the net with his stick.

The Red Wings are 3-18-2 in their last 23 games.

Detroit was outshot 21-10 through the first two periods. The Red Wings put on occasional pressure in the third, but goalie Michael Hutchinson did enough to hold them off. Hutchinson finished with 17 saves.

"He was big time for us tonight, he was dialed in the whole game," Landeskog said of Hutchinson. "He held the fort down back there."

