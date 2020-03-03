Leon Draisaitl has the first four-goal game of his career to help lift the Oilers over the Predators. (0:43)

Throughout the season, a great debate has raged as to whether Leon Draisaitl or Connor McDavid is a more worthy Hart Trophy candidate. Draisaitl gave his supporters more fuel during Monday's 8-3 win over the Nashville Predators, with four goals and one assist. The victory pads the Edmonton Oilers' cushion in the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division race, with their overall playoff chances up to 93.2%, per Money Puck.

Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Tuesday's 10-game slate, including St. Louis Blues-New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs-San Jose Sharks streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Eastern Conference

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: @ TB

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. BOS

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: @ SJ

Playoff chances: 90.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 4: vs. PHI

Playoff chances: 99.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 4: @ WSH

Playoff chances: 99.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 18 (9 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. OTT

Playoff chances: 81.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. MTL

Playoff chances: 70.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 15 (5 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 4: @ CGY

Playoff chances: 38.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 5: @ PHI

Playoff chances: 69.3%

Tragic number: 34

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. STL

Playoff chances: 29.8%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. BOS

Playoff chances: 17.2%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (5 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 3: @ NYI

Playoff chances: 3.2%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: @ WPG

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: @ VGS

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (5 home, 11 away)

Next game: March 3: @ PIT

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. CHI

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 3: @ NYR

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 17 (10 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 4: vs. ANA

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 17 (10 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. EDM

Playoff chances: 99.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 15 (5 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. NJ

Playoff chances: 98.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 16 (10 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 5: @ CHI

Playoff chances: 93.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 15 (11 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 4: vs. CBJ

Playoff chances: 79.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 17 (10 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 4: vs. ARI

Playoff chances: 61.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. DAL

Playoff chances: 41.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. BUF

Playoff chances: 20.3%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 4: @ VAN

Playoff chances: 34.3%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. NSH

Playoff chances: 62.0%

Tragic number: 34

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (11 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. ANA

Playoff chances: 11.0%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: vs. TOR

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 3: @ CHI

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (11 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. TOR

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 17

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 12

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Islanders

(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Canucks

(P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Predators

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars