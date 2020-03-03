One of the league's hottest offenses will get a boost on Tuesday night when Edmonton forward James Neal returns from a foot injury in time for the Oilers' game vs. the Stars in Dallas.

Edmonton, which did not have a morning skate in Dallas, announced Tuesday afternoon it had activated Neal, 32, off injured reserve. He has been out since Jan. 29. He has 19 goals and 29 points in 50 games this season, his first with the Oilers. Neal has 289 goals and 543 points in his career.

It's the second game in as many nights in which Edmonton will welcome back a key forward. On Monday, in a convincing 8-3 win over the Predators in Nashville, right wing Kailer Yamamoto returned from an ankle injury and posted two points in the win.

Edmonton has 11 goals in the past two games, and has points in four of the last five games. As play begins Tuesday, the Oilers are in second place in the Pacific Division with 78 points, two behind Vegas.