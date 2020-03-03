Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop, nursing a lower-body injury, will not play Tuesday when the Stars host the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced.

Backup Anton Khudobin, who joined Bishop in Tuesday's morning skate, will start against the Oilers, and Dallas will protect Khudobin with AHL call-up Jake Oettinger.

Bishop is 21-14-4 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage this season, and has been a key cog in the Stars' run to the postseason. As play begins Tuesday, Dallas is in third place in the Central Division with 81 points.

Khudobin is 16-7-3 with a 2.23 GAA and a .930 save percentage. He will face an Oilers team that has scored 11 goals in its last two games.