Rookie defenseman John Marino will return to the lineup Tuesday when the Penguins host the Senators in Pittsburgh. He missed a month due to facial surgery, the team announced.

Marino will be joined in his return by fellow defenseman Brian Dumoulin, who has been sidelined since Nov. 30 with an ankle injury, as the Penguins look to shed their season-long six-game losing streak.

During the third period of a 4-2 loss at Tampa Bay on Feb. 6, Marino fell to the ice after a deflected Steven Stamkos slap shot landed on his cheek, just to the side of his helmet. Trainers rushed to his side, and he skated off after a few minutes with a towel pressed to his face. He had surgery to repair facial bone fractures. The procedure, conducted by Dr. Mark Ochs, was done Feb. 10 at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Mercy.

Marino, 22, has been a steadying force on the blue line as the Penguins have battled injuries. He has played in 51 games, with five goals and 25 points, averaging 20:19 minutes. At the time of his injury, his point total was eighth among rookies, and his average time on ice was third.

Dumoulin, 28, has one goal and seven points in 23 games.