Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk left Tuesday night's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens after he was hit in the face by the skate of Montreal's Artturi Lehkonen.

Both players were in front of the New York net when Lehkonen appeared to lose his balance and fall forward, causing his legs to kick back and his right skate to connect with Boychuk's face as he looked downward.

Boychuk immediately went down to the ice with his hand covering his face, before skating off in pain.

Isles coach Barry Trotz did not have an update on the veteran blueliner after the game.

"It's pretty scary obviously around the facial/eye area. He's being evaluated," Trotz said.