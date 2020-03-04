Jake DeBrusk scores a goal in the second period as the Bruins beat the Lightning 2-1. (0:34)

In recent seasons, every game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning seemed bigger than most others, as the two have been perennial powerhouses in the Eastern Conference. Tuesday night's matchup was no exception, and the Bruins' 2-1 win opened up their lead in the Atlantic Division to nine points over the Lightning. First place in the Atlantic is important, as it includes a first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against a wild card, as opposed to the dangerous Toronto Maple Leafs.

Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Wednesday's four-game slate, including Arizona Coyotes-Vancouver Canucks streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Eastern Conference

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: @ FLA

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. MTL

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 5: @ LA

Playoff chances: 85.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 4: vs. PHI

Playoff chances: 99.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 17 (9 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 4: @ WSH

Playoff chances: 99.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 5: @ BUF

Playoff chances: 90.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 5: @ OTT

Playoff chances: 61.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 15 (5 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 4: @ CGY

Playoff chances: 41.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 5: @ PHI

Playoff chances: 70.9%

Tragic number: 34

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. WSH

Playoff chances: 25.3%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. BOS

Playoff chances: 20.0%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (5 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 5: @ TB

Playoff chances: 5.8%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. PIT

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. STL

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (5 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. NYI

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. CHI

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 6: @ NJ

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 17 (10 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 4: vs. ANA

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 5: @ NSH

Playoff chances: 99.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 14 (4 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 6: @ WPG

Playoff chances: 98.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 16 (10 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 5: @ CHI

Playoff chances: 95.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 15 (11 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 4: vs. CBJ

Playoff chances: 79.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 17 (10 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 4: vs. ARI

Playoff chances: 61.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. VGS

Playoff chances: 25.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (6 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 5: @ SJ

Playoff chances: 66.6%

Tragic number: 32

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. DAL

Playoff chances: 29.0%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 4: @ VAN

Playoff chances: 33.3%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (10 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. EDM

Playoff chances: 10.9%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. MIN

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 4: @ COL

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (11 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. TOR

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 15

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 12

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa.

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 29

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Islanders

(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Canucks

(P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Jets

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars