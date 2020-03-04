New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk required 90 stitches to repair a cut around his eyelid after being hit in the face by the skate of the Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen on Tuesday night, team president/general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters Wednesday.

Lamoriello said Boychuk suffered no damage to his eye.

"He had quite a night. ... He felt the skate blade hit his eye, but fortunately it just got the eyelid and they took 90 stitches to fix," Lamoriello said. "He'll be fine. It's just a matter of time with the eye opening up."

Both players were in front of the New York net when Lehkonen appeared to lose his balance and fall forward, causing his legs to kick back and right skate to connect with Boychuk's face as he looked downward.

Boychuk immediately went down to the ice with his hand covering his face, before skating off in pain.

The Canadiens won the game 6-2.