WASHINGTON -- The Philadelphia Flyers will be without James van Riemsdyk for an undetermined period after he suffered a broken right hand during Wednesday night's 5-2 over the Capitals.

The winger took a shot to the hand from Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler during the first period of a game between the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. Van Riemsdyk immediately went to the locker room and did not return.

Coach Alain Vigneault said after the game that the hand was broken, but he won't know the severity of the injury and the length of time van Riemsdyk will be sidelined until Thursday.

Joel Farabee will be recalled from the minors to replace van Riemsdyk beginning with Philadelphia's home game Thursday against Carolina.

Van Riemsdyk has 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points in 65 games this season. He has been on the Flyers' third line during their winning streak to vault them up the standings.

Philadelphia has won 10 of 12 games including Wedneday's game.