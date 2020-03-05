Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes score second-period goals that propel the Flyers to a 5-2 victory over the Capitals. (0:46)

Throughout much of the 2019-20 season, the Washington Capitals looked like their usual juggernaut selves, keeping the rest of their Metropolitan Division foes at an arm's length in the standings. But as we enter the final month of the campaign, the Philadelphia Flyers are making things interesting. The Flyers' stunning 5-2 victory in Washington on Wednesday night pulls them one point back of the Caps, with one fewer regulation victory. Both teams have incentive to win the division crown, as the No. 2 seed will likely face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Thursday's 10-game slate, including Dallas Stars-Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers-Chicago Blackhawks streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Jump to:

Eastern standings | Western standings

Race for No. 1 pick | Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: @ FLA

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. MTL

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 5: @ LA

Playoff chances: 85.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: @ NYR

Playoff chances: 99.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. CAR

Playoff chances: 99.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 5: @ BUF

Playoff chances: 90.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 14 (5 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: @ EDM

Playoff chances: 41.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 17 (7 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 5: @ OTT

Playoff chances: 61.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18 (8 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 5: @ PHI

Playoff chances: 71.4%

Tragic number: 34

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. WSH

Playoff chances: 25.0%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. BOS

Playoff chances: 19.9%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (5 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 5: @ TB

Playoff chances: 5.5%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. PIT

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. STL

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (5 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. NYI

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. CHI

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 6: @ NJ

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 6: @ VAN

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 5: @ NSH

Playoff chances: 99.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 14 (4 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 6: @ WPG

Playoff chances: 98.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 15 (10 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 5: @ CHI

Playoff chances: 96.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 14 (10 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. ARI

Playoff chances: 83.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. COL

Playoff chances: 51.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. VGS

Playoff chances: 24.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 6: @ CGY

Playoff chances: 40.8%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (6 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 5: @ SJ

Playoff chances: 67.1%

Tragic number: 32

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. DAL

Playoff chances: 28.1%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (10 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. EDM

Playoff chances: 10.5%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. MIN

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (9 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. TOR

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (11 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 5: vs. TOR

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 15

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 12

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 29

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Islanders

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Blue Jackets

(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Canucks

(P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Jets

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars