Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce had surgery on his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season, the team announced Thursday.

The Hurricanes said Pesce's expected recovery time is four to six months.

The 25-year-old Pesce had four goals and 14 assists in 61 games with the Hurricanes this season.

Pesce was injured on Feb. 22 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes (35-24-5) enter Thursday's games three points out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.