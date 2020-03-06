        <
          Canes prospect Jeremy Helvig detained on suspicion of battery in Florida

          7:27 PM ET

          Carolina Hurricanes goaltending prospect Jeremy Helvig was detained by police on Thursday in Orange County, Florida on suspicion of battery. The public record specified that the case involves dating violence.

          "We are aware of the situation regarding Jeremy Helvig that took place on Thursday morning in Orlando," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said Thursday in a statement. "We take this situation very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time as we continue to gather information from law enforcement and await the conclusion of the legal process."

          Helvig, 22, was a fifth-round pick of the Hurricanes in 2016. The Markham, Ontario native is currently playing for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

          The incident probably occurred during the Swamp Rabbits' road trip. Greenville played against the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night in Orlando. Helvig was in net and made 32 saves in the 7-2 win.

          Helvig has played two career games for the Charlotte Checkers, the Hurricanes' top AHL affiliate.

