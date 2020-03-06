Alex Galchenyuk gives the Wild the lead with a goal in the second period as they beat the Sharks 3-2. (0:28)

When the Minnesota Wild fired coach Bruce Boudreau and traded Jason Zucker shortly thereafter, some surmised that this was more of a rebuilding season for the club as opposed to a contending one. But a 3-2 win on Thursday night over the San Jose Sharks gives the team seven wins in its last nine games, and vaulted the Wild into the first wild-card slot in the Western Conference. A big part of the resurgence is the breakout campaign of Kevin Fiala, who has seen increasing ice time as he continues to put it all together in his age-23 season. Whether the Wild end up making the playoffs this season or not, they appear to have found a dynamic talent in the Swiss sniper.

Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Friday's six-game slate, including Vegas Golden Knights-Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche-Vancouver Canucks streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Eastern Conference

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. TB

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 7: @ BOS

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 6: @ ANA

Playoff chances: 85.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 7: @ PIT

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. BUF

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. WSH

Playoff chances: 94.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 14 (5 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: @ EDM

Playoff chances: 46.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. CAR

Playoff chances: 48.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (6 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. NJ

Playoff chances: 32.0%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: @NYI

Playoff chances: 66.6%

Tragic number: 32

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. MTL

Playoff chances: 21.3%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 7: @ FLA

Playoff chances: 4.2%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 7: @ PHI

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. STL

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (4 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 7: @ SJ

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. CHI

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 6: @ NJ

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 6: @ VAN

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 15 (9 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. NSH

Playoff chances: 97.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 14 (4 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 6: @ WPG

Playoff chances: 98.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 14 (10 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. CBJ

Playoff chances: 93.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 14 (10 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. ARI

Playoff chances: 81.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 15 (6 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: @ LA

Playoff chances: 74.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 16 (9 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. COL

Playoff chances: 49.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (6 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: @ DAL

Playoff chances: 30.6%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. VGS

Playoff chances: 22.1%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 6: @ CGY

Playoff chances: 38.9%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (9 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 6: @ DET

Playoff chances: 13.6%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. OTT

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (9 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 6: vs. TOR

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (10 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. MIN

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 15

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 35

Regulation wins: 12

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 27

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Islanders

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Blue Jackets

(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Wild

(P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Canucks

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars