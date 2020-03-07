Mikael Backlund gets the puck in transition and fires in a shot past the stick of Darcy Kuemper for a goal in the second period. (0:20)

It appears that the Pacific Division title is going to come down to the final games of the season. The top three teams are now within three points of one another after the Calgary Flames dispatched the Arizona Coyotes in a 3-2 win on Friday night. The Flames are behind the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers in the regulation wins column but have two more games against Vegas and their final game of the season against Edmonton.

Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Saturday's 10-game slate, including Carolina Hurricanes-New York Islanders and Nashville Predators-Dallas Stars streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Eastern Conference

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. TB

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 7: @ BOS

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. TB

Playoff chances: 81.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 7: @ PIT

Playoff chances: 99.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. BUF

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. WSH

Playoff chances: 95.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 14 (5 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: @ EDM

Playoff chances: 46.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 16 (7 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. CAR

Playoff chances: 49.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (6 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. NJ

Playoff chances: 31.3%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17 (8 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: @ NYI

Playoff chances: 67.4%

Tragic number: 32

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. MTL

Playoff chances: 23.7%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 7: @ FLA

Playoff chances: 4.6%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 7: @ PHI

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 7: @ NYR

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (4 home, 10 away)

Next game: March 7: @ SJ

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. TB

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 8: @ CHI

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 15 (9 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 8: @ SJ

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 15 (9 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. NSH

Playoff chances: 97.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 13 (4 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 8: @ CGY

Playoff chances: 97.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 14 (10 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. CBJ

Playoff chances: 92.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 13 (9 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. VGS

Playoff chances: 85.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. CBJ

Playoff chances: 55.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 9: vs. ARI

Playoff chances: 30.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (6 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: @ LA

Playoff chances: 75.7%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (6 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 7: @ DAL

Playoff chances: 30.0%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 9: @ WPG

Playoff chances: 28.4%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (9 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. STL

Playoff chances: 6.2%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. MIN

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. OTT

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (10 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 7: vs. MIN

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 13

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 13

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 21

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Islanders

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Blue Jackets

(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Canucks

(P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Jets

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars