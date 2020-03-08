Ryan Ellis gets the rebound after the missed shot then fires a shot from distance for a goal to give the Predators a 1-0 lead in the second period. (0:25)

The Nashville Predators' midseason coaching change from Peter Laviolette to John Hynes didn't cause the kind of immediate impact that some had hoped, but the team has lingered in the playoff mix through much of the second half. With Saturday's 1-0 win over the Dallas Stars, they jumped back into the second wild-card spot. The Predators have six remaining games against teams currently in a playoff spot.

Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Sunday's seven-game slate, including Carolina Hurricanes-Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights-Calgary Flames streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Eastern Conference

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 10: @ PHI

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 8: @ DET

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. TB

Playoff chances: 78.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 9: @ BUF

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. BOS

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. CAR

Playoff chances: 94.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 15 (6 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 10: @ VAN

Playoff chances: 51.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 8: @ VAN

Playoff chances: 43.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 8: @ PIT

Playoff chances: 77.8%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (5 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 10: @ DAL

Playoff chances: 17.0%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 9: @ STL

Playoff chances: 35.0%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. NSH

Playoff chances: 1.6%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. PIT

Playoff chances: 0.3%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 9: vs. WSH

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (4 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 10: @ ANA

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. TB

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 8: @ CHI

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 15 (9 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 8: @ SJ

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. NYR

Playoff chances: 96.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 13 (9 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 9: vs. VGS

Playoff chances: 96.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 13 (4 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 8: @ CGY

Playoff chances: 97.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 13 (9 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. VGS

Playoff chances: 85.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. CBJ

Playoff chances: 54.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 10: @ MTL

Playoff chances: 38.0%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 9: vs. ARI

Playoff chances: 29.1%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 8: @ ANA

Playoff chances: 66.6%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 9: @ WPG

Playoff chances: 29.4%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (9 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. STL

Playoff chances: 6.4%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. MIN

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. COL

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (9 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 9: vs. COL

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 13

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 37

Regulation wins: 13

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa.

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 25

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Islanders

(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins

(P1) Oilers vs. (WC1) Canucks

(P2) Golden Knights vs. (P3) Flames

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Predators

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars