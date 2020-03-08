        <
          NHL playoff bracket update: Nashville Predators strike back

          Ellis cleans up deflection for Predators goal (0:25)

          Ryan Ellis gets the rebound after the missed shot then fires a shot from distance for a goal to give the Predators a 1-0 lead in the second period. (0:25)

          The Nashville Predators' midseason coaching change from Peter Laviolette to John Hynes didn't cause the kind of immediate impact that some had hoped, but the team has lingered in the playoff mix through much of the second half. With Saturday's 1-0 win over the Dallas Stars, they jumped back into the second wild-card spot. The Predators have six remaining games against teams currently in a playoff spot.

          Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Sunday's seven-game slate, including Carolina Hurricanes-Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights-Calgary Flames streaming live on ESPN+.

          Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

          Jump to:
          Eastern standings | Western standings
          Race for No. 1 pick | Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: Atlantic 1
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ PHI
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: Atlantic 2
          Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 8: @ DET
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: Atlantic 3
          Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. TB
          Playoff chances: 78.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: Metro 1
          Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 9: @ BUF
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: Metro 2
          Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. BOS
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: Metro 3
          Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 8: vs. CAR
          Playoff chances: 94.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: Wild card 2
          Games left: 15 (6 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ VAN
          Playoff chances: 51.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: Wild card 1
          Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 8: @ VAN
          Playoff chances: 43.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16 (8 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 8: @ PIT
          Playoff chances: 77.8%
          Tragic number: 31

          New York Rangers

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (5 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ DAL
          Playoff chances: 17.0%
          Tragic number: 26

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 9: @ STL
          Playoff chances: 35.0%
          Tragic number: 26

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. NSH
          Playoff chances: 1.6%
          Tragic number: 17

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. PIT
          Playoff chances: 0.3%
          Tragic number: 18

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 9: vs. WSH
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 16

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (4 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ ANA
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 10

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 8: vs. TB
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: Eliminated

          Western Conference

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: Central 1
          Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 8: @ CHI
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: Central 2
          Games left: 15 (9 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 8: @ SJ
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: Central 3
          Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. NYR
          Playoff chances: 96.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: Pacific 2
          Games left: 13 (9 home, 4 away)
          Next game: March 9: vs. VGS
          Playoff chances: 96.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: Pacific 1
          Games left: 13 (4 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 8: @ CGY
          Playoff chances: 97.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: Pacific 3
          Games left: 13 (9 home, 4 away)
          Next game: March 8: vs. VGS
          Playoff chances: 85.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: Wild card 1
          Games left: 15 (8 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 8: vs. CBJ
          Playoff chances: 54.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: Wild card 2
          Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ MTL
          Playoff chances: 38.0%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 9: vs. ARI
          Playoff chances: 29.1%
          Tragic number: 27

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 8: @ ANA
          Playoff chances: 66.6%
          Tragic number: 28

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 9: @ WPG
          Playoff chances: 29.4%
          Tragic number: 25

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (9 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 8: vs. STL
          Playoff chances: 6.4%
          Tragic number: 23

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 8: vs. MIN
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 17

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 8: vs. COL
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 16

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (9 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 9: vs. COL
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 13

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

          Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 37
          Regulation wins: 13
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 19
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 18
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

          San Jose Sharks

          Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa.

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 19
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 30
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 28
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

          New York Rangers

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 30
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 25
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

          Current playoff matchups

          (A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets
          (A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs
          (M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Islanders
          (M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins
          (P1) Oilers vs. (WC1) Canucks
          (P2) Golden Knights vs. (P3) Flames
          (C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Predators
          (C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars

