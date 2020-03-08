        <
          Predators D Roman Josi fined $5K for cross-checking

          6:15 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi was fined $5,000 by the NHL Sunday for cross-checking Dallas forward Corey Perry on Saturday, the league announced.

          The fine is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement. Josi was given a two-minute penalty for high sticking on the play.

          The penalty occurred in front of the Nashville net as Perry took a swipe at Josi's legs with his stick. Josi retaliated with the cross-check above the shoulders. The Predators went on to defeat the Stars, 1-0.

          Josi has 16 goals and 63 points for the Predators this season and has been a key cog in their push for the postseason. As play began on Sunday, Nashville was in the No. 2 wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with 76 points.

