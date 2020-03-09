Justin Williams scores a pair of goals in the third period as the Hurricanes beat the Penguins 6-2. (0:44)

The Carolina Hurricanes made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Final last spring, and with much of the roster returning, there was hope that they'd be a top contender again in 2019-20. Instead, it's been an up and down season for Rod Brind'Amour's crew, as they've battled a number of injuries to key players. But are they getting hot at the right time? The Canes' dominant 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday catapulted them into the second wild-card spot. Of the Canes' 15 remaining games, eight are against teams currently in playoff position, and they have one left against the New York Islanders, who are nipping at their heels.

Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Monday's five-game slate, including Washington Capitals-Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche-Los Angeles Kings streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Eastern Conference

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 10: @ PHI

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 10: @ TOR

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. TB

Playoff chances: 78.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 9: @ BUF

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. BOS

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 10: @ NJ

Playoff chances: 90.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. PIT

Playoff chances: 51.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 10: @ DET

Playoff chances: 82.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (6 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 10: @ VAN

Playoff chances: 47.0%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (5 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 10: @ DAL

Playoff chances: 14.3%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 9: @ STL

Playoff chances: 33.8%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. NSH

Playoff chances: 1.6%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. PIT

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 9: vs. WSH

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (4 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 10: @ ANA

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 8: vs. TB

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 9: vs. FLA

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 14 (9 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 9: @ LA

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. NYR

Playoff chances: 97.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 12 (4 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 9: @ EDM

Playoff chances: 98.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 13 (9 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 9: vs. VGS

Playoff chances: 96.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. NYI

Playoff chances: 80.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. VGS

Playoff chances: 75.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. NYI

Playoff chances: 47.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 10: @ MTL

Playoff chances: 39.4%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 9: vs. ARI

Playoff chances: 30.2%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 9: @ WPG

Playoff chances: 31.3%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 11: vs. SJ

Playoff chances: 3.6%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. OTT

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 11: @ CHI

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (9 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 9: vs. COL

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 13

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 13

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa.

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa (top-3 protected).

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 24

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Hurricanes

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Blue Jackets

(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Wild

(P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Canucks

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars