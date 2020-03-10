California's Santa Clara County will ban gatherings of 1,000-plus people, a move that could impact upcoming home games for the NHL's San Jose Sharks and MLS' San Jose Earthquakes.

Officials announced the measure Monday night, hours after the first coronavirus-related death in the county was confirmed. The ban will go into effect at midnight PT on March 11, and will last three weeks -- or until April 1.

"SAP Center at San Jose is aware of the County of Santa Clara's Public Health Department order to prohibit public and private mass gatherings through the end of March," the Sharks and the arena said in a statement. "We will adhere to the mandated guidelines."

The Sharks open a four-game road trip Wednesday in Chicago. They're scheduled to return home for game against the Canadiens on March 19, then play two more home games before April 1 -- vs. Boston on March 21 and vs. Arizona on March 29.

"We will be reviewing each scheduled event due to take place for the rest of the month and provide an update in the coming days," the statement said. "We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time."

The Earthquakes visit Philadelphia on March 14, then are scheduled to host Sporting Kansas City on March 21.

It wasn't immediately clear how the two teams will proceed in the wake of the county's edict. Messages left by ESPN weren't immediately returned.

Postponing the games, playing them without fans -- which would satisfy the less-than-1,000-people rule -- or relocating the games are conceivable options.