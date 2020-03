Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon exited Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center due to a lower-body injury.

MacKinnon had one shot in 11:37 of ice time before leaving in the second period. He did not return, and the Kings beat the Avs 3-1.

MacKinnon has 35 goals and 58 assists this season, good for a tie for fourth in the league in points entering Monday.