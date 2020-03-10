Shea Theodore scores 2:13 into overtime as Vegas comes back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2. (0:54)

The Vegas Golden Knights finished the 2018-19 season in frustrating fashion, and though they were expected to be a top Stanley Cup contender again in 2019-20, they didn't seem to put it all together. But since the start of February, they've gone 13-4-1, with their last two victories coming against the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers, the two teams chasing them for the Pacific Division crown. Monday's victory gives them a three-point cushion over the Oilers, while their lead over the Flames is at seven points.

Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Tuesday's eight-game slate, including New York Rangers-Dallas Stars and New York Islanders-Vancouver Canucks streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Eastern Conference

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 10: @ PHI

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 10: @ TOR

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. TB

Playoff chances: 73.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. DET

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. BOS

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 10: @ NJ

Playoff chances: 90.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. PIT

Playoff chances: 50.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 10: @ DET

Playoff chances: 81.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15 (6 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 10: @ VAN

Playoff chances: 45.3%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: @ DAL

Playoff chances: 43.4%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (5 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 10: @ DAL

Playoff chances: 14.4%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. NSH

Playoff chances: 1.1%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. PIT

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: @ MTL

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (4 home, 9 away)

Next game: March 10: @ ANA

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. CAR

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 12 (6 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 11: @ ANA

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 13 (9 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 11: vs. NYR

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. NYR

Playoff chances: 97.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 11 (4 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: @ MIN

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 11: vs. WPG

Playoff chances: 96.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. NYI

Playoff chances: 80.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 12 (4 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 11: @ EDM

Playoff chances: 39.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. VGS

Playoff chances: 74.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. NYI

Playoff chances: 48.8%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 10: @ MTL

Playoff chances: 39.5%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. VAN

Playoff chances: 20.3%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 11: vs. SJ

Playoff chances: 3.6%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 10: vs. OTT

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 11: @ CHI

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 11: vs. OTT

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 12

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 13

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 24

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Hurricanes

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Blue Jackets

(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Jets

(P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Wild

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars