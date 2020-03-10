The Vegas Golden Knights finished the 2018-19 season in frustrating fashion, and though they were expected to be a top Stanley Cup contender again in 2019-20, they didn't seem to put it all together. But since the start of February, they've gone 13-4-1, with their last two victories coming against the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers, the two teams chasing them for the Pacific Division crown. Monday's victory gives them a three-point cushion over the Oilers, while their lead over the Flames is at seven points.
Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Tuesday's eight-game slate, including New York Rangers-Dallas Stars and New York Islanders-Vancouver Canucks streaming live on ESPN+.
Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.
Eastern Conference
Boston Bruins
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: Atlantic 1
Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 10: @ PHI
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: Atlantic 2
Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)
Next game: March 10: @ TOR
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: Atlantic 3
Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
Next game: March 10: vs. TB
Playoff chances: 73.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: Metro 1
Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. DET
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: Metro 2
Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 10: vs. BOS
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: Metro 3
Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)
Next game: March 10: @ NJ
Playoff chances: 90.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: Wild card 1
Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. PIT
Playoff chances: 50.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: Wild card 2
Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)
Next game: March 10: @ DET
Playoff chances: 81.6%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15 (6 home, 9 away)
Next game: March 10: @ VAN
Playoff chances: 45.3%
Tragic number: 31
Florida Panthers
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: @ DAL
Playoff chances: 43.4%
Tragic number: 26
New York Rangers
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14 (5 home, 9 away)
Next game: March 10: @ DAL
Playoff chances: 14.4%
Tragic number: 26
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 10: vs. NSH
Playoff chances: 1.1%
Tragic number: 17
New Jersey Devils
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)
Next game: March 10: vs. PIT
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 18
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: @ MTL
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 16
Ottawa Senators
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (4 home, 9 away)
Next game: March 10: @ ANA
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 10
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 10: vs. CAR
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: Eliminated
Western Conference
St. Louis Blues
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: Central 1
Games left: 12 (6 home, 6 away)
Next game: March 11: @ ANA
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: Central 2
Games left: 13 (9 home, 4 away)
Next game: March 11: vs. NYR
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: Central 3
Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)
Next game: March 10: vs. NYR
Playoff chances: 97.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: Pacific 1
Games left: 11 (4 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: @ MIN
Playoff chances: 99.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: Pacific 2
Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)
Next game: March 11: vs. WPG
Playoff chances: 96.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: Pacific 3
Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. NYI
Playoff chances: 80.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: Wild card 1
Games left: 12 (4 home, 8 away)
Next game: March 11: @ EDM
Playoff chances: 39.2%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: Wild card 2
Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. VGS
Playoff chances: 74.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 10: vs. NYI
Playoff chances: 48.8%
Tragic number: 28
Nashville Predators
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)
Next game: March 10: @ MTL
Playoff chances: 39.5%
Tragic number: 28
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. VAN
Playoff chances: 20.3%
Tragic number: 22
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
Next game: March 11: vs. SJ
Playoff chances: 3.6%
Tragic number: 20
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)
Next game: March 10: vs. OTT
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 15
San Jose Sharks
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)
Next game: March 11: @ CHI
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 13
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
Next game: March 11: vs. OTT
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 12
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.
Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 13
Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%
Ottawa Senators
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 18
Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 20
Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%
San Jose Sharks
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 22
Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 19
Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%
New Jersey Devils
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 22
Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 19
Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 26
Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%
Nashville Predators
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 27
Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 27
Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%
New York Rangers
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 30
Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%
Florida Panthers
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 30
Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%
New York Islanders
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 24
Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%
Current playoff matchups
(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Hurricanes
(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs
(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Blue Jackets
(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins
(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Jets
(P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames
(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Wild
(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars