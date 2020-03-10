        <
          NHL playoff bracket update: The Vegas Golden Knights continue to shine

          Golden Knights win in a comeback, beat Oilers in OT (0:54)

          Shea Theodore scores 2:13 into overtime as Vegas comes back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2. (0:54)

          10:30 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Vegas Golden Knights finished the 2018-19 season in frustrating fashion, and though they were expected to be a top Stanley Cup contender again in 2019-20, they didn't seem to put it all together. But since the start of February, they've gone 13-4-1, with their last two victories coming against the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers, the two teams chasing them for the Pacific Division crown. Monday's victory gives them a three-point cushion over the Oilers, while their lead over the Flames is at seven points.

          Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Tuesday's eight-game slate, including New York Rangers-Dallas Stars and New York Islanders-Vancouver Canucks streaming live on ESPN+.

          Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

          Jump to:
          Eastern standings | Western standings
          Race for No. 1 pick | Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: Atlantic 1
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ PHI
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: Atlantic 2
          Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ TOR
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: Atlantic 3
          Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. TB
          Playoff chances: 73.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: Metro 1
          Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. DET
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: Metro 2
          Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. BOS
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: Metro 3
          Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ NJ
          Playoff chances: 90.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: Wild card 1
          Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. PIT
          Playoff chances: 50.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: Wild card 2
          Games left: 15 (7 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ DET
          Playoff chances: 81.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15 (6 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ VAN
          Playoff chances: 45.3%
          Tragic number: 31

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ DAL
          Playoff chances: 43.4%
          Tragic number: 26

          New York Rangers

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (5 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ DAL
          Playoff chances: 14.4%
          Tragic number: 26

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. NSH
          Playoff chances: 1.1%
          Tragic number: 17

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. PIT
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 18

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ MTL
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 16

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (4 home, 9 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ ANA
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 10

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. CAR
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: Eliminated

          Western Conference

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: Central 1
          Games left: 12 (6 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 11: @ ANA
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: Central 2
          Games left: 13 (9 home, 4 away)
          Next game: March 11: vs. NYR
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: Central 3
          Games left: 14 (8 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. NYR
          Playoff chances: 97.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: Pacific 1
          Games left: 11 (4 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ MIN
          Playoff chances: 99.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: Pacific 2
          Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)
          Next game: March 11: vs. WPG
          Playoff chances: 96.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: Pacific 3
          Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. NYI
          Playoff chances: 80.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: Wild card 1
          Games left: 12 (4 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 11: @ EDM
          Playoff chances: 39.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: Wild card 2
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. VGS
          Playoff chances: 74.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. NYI
          Playoff chances: 48.8%
          Tragic number: 28

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 10: @ MTL
          Playoff chances: 39.5%
          Tragic number: 28

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. VAN
          Playoff chances: 20.3%
          Tragic number: 22

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 11: vs. SJ
          Playoff chances: 3.6%
          Tragic number: 20

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 10: vs. OTT
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 15

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 11: @ CHI
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 13

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 11: vs. OTT
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 12

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

          Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 13
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 18
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 20
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 19
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 19
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 27
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 27
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

          New York Rangers

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 30
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 30
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

          New York Islanders

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 24
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

          Current playoff matchups

          (A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Hurricanes
          (A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs
          (M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Blue Jackets
          (M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins
          (P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Jets
          (P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames
          (C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Wild
          (C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars

