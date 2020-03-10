SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks are known for having one of the loudest home ice advantages in the NHL at SAP Center, better known as the Shark Tank. But after Santa Clara County banned mass gatherings for three weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Sharks may play their next home games inside of an empty Tank.

"I've never been in the NHL and played a game without any fans. It would be very strange," forward Evander Kane said.

Santa Clara County's Public Health Department on Monday announced a mandatory order requiring cancellation of "mass gatherings" of more than 1,000 people for three weeks while it studies the spread of the virus and more coronavirus tests become available.

That ban includes all events at SAP Center in San Jose, where the Sharks have three home games scheduled during that span.

"That's what they implemented. We're going to have to abide by that decision," Kane said. "I know they made an announcement on a couple of different scenarios, and the empty building was one of them."

A league source told ESPN that the NHL, rather than the team, will ultimately determine what happens to Sharks home games against Montreal (March 19), Boston (March 21) and Arizona (March 29). The most likely scenario is that they're played at SAP Center without any fans present. It's a situation being faced by other sports leagues around the globe, including Switzerland's National League, which played regular-season games in an empty arena after its government banned mass gatherings.

Sharks forward Timo Meier, who is Swiss, said he knew that scenario could play out in the NHL.

"It was a thought," said Meier, who spoke with players who competed in empty arenas in Switzerland. "They said it was obviously weird, playing in front of nobody. Especially when it's late in the season with the playoffs [near], and the energy is high. And then you're playing meaningful games in front of nobody."

The Sharks could compete at a neutral site in an area without restrictions on mass gatherings, or could play these games as rescheduled home or road games later in the season. But Sharks coach Bob Boughner indicated that an empty home arena might be preferred.

"Home ice advantage is always key. It's always nice to be at home, not stay in a hotel, sleep in your own bed," he said, acknowledging that playing without fans will have its challenges.

"You're going to have to find ways to get your own adrenaline going. It'll feel like a preseason game, in a way. At the end of the day, you have to concentrate on the opponent and game plan. But you're going to have to find a way to rally, and find your own way to motivate without the fans and the noise," he said.

The Sharks left for Chicago on Tuesday for a four-game road trip.

"Sometimes it might be a good thing to get away. But of course the guys with families, kids and people in town, it's an added level of stress for sure," Boughner said.

Joe Thornton, in his 15th season with the Sharks, said it's been surreal to see his community react to a global crisis.

"To see it hit home puts things in perspective," he said. "We just have to take care of each other. It's been a rough couple of weeks."

The Sharks started taking precautions regarding the coronavirus over the weekend, joining a multi-sport ban on media in the locker room. San Jose held media availability at its practice facility on Tuesday in a small auxiliary locker room, far from the players' room. Reporters stood more than 6 feet away from players, as has been the suggestion from the league. Instructions on "prevention and treatment" of the coronavirus were printed out and posted around the rink.

Kane was happy to see the additional attention on cleanliness.

"I'm a little OCD so I'm always sanitizing myself, steering wheels and iPhones," he said. "Nothing new for me, but it's nice to see other people doing it, too."