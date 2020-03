The Vancouver Canucks are getting forward Brock Boeser back at an opportune time.

The 22-year-old has been out since Feb. 8 with a rib injury, but he will be back in the lineup against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

The Canucks are currently one point out of the second wild card in the West, but they have gone 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Boeser had 16 goals and 29 assists in 56 games before he went down. He had 56 points last season.