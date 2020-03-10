The Columbus Blue Jackets will play their home games Thursday and Saturday in front of fans, they announced Tuesday, several hours after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recommended that sporting events at indoor facilities in the state take place without spectators.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are aware of the recommendation by Governor DeWine," the team said in a statement. "We have been in contact with the National Hockey League and, given the facts before us, it has been determined that our scheduled games, including this Thursday vs. Pittsburgh and Saturday vs. Nashville, will go on as scheduled and be open to ticketed fans that wish to attend."

The status of other sporting events in the state is still fluid.

The MAC basketball tournament begins Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. A spokesperson for the MAC told ESPN that the league is discussing what to do with its tournament and will have a statement later Tuesday.

Additionally, Dayton Arena is set to host the NCAA First Four March 17-18, and Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland will host first-and second-round men's and women's NCAA games.

In response to DeWine's recommendation, the NCAA issued a statement later Tuesday that read, "The NCAA continues to assess how COVID-19 impacts the conduct of our tournaments and events. We are consulting with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and will make decisions in the coming days."

Ohio State hosts Michigan at Nationwide Arena in the Big 10 men's hockey semifinals on Sunday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers just began a long road trip and do not have a home game until March 24.