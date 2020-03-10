Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, and was in the lineup as the Maple Leafs hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Rielly, 26, missed 23 games because of a broken foot and is a welcome addition to a Toronto team fighting for positioning in a congested Eastern Conference playoff race.

Rielly, who last played Jan. 12, has three goals and 27 points in 46 games this season. And though the Maple Leafs went 11-9-3 without him, he should occupy major minutes on the back line as Toronto prepares for the playoffs, especially with Jake Muzzin (broken hand) out of the lineup.

The Maple Leafs have been waiting for Rielly to return to the type of offensive production he posted last season, when he finished with 20 goals and 72 points. On Tuesday, he drew the start alongside Cody Ceci.

As play began Tuesday, Toronto, with 79 points, owned the No. 3 playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, behind Tampa Bay and Boston.