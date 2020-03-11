Matt Grzelcyk scores on a power play and Patrice Bergeron scores in the third period as Boston shuts out Philadelphia 2-0. (0:26)

The Boston Bruins entered Tuesday night with the lead in the Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference and entire NHL. They're pretty great! They exited Tuesday night as the first team to 100 points in the standings this season, and did so with a thorough victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, a team that has generated considerable buzz as a dark-horse Stanley Cup contender of late. The Flyers peppered the Bruins' cage with 36 shots, but Tuukka Rask stopped all of them; goals from Matt Grzelcyk and Patrice Bergeron were all that was needed. With a dozen games left, Boston now has an eight-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Atlantic crown, and an equal lead over the St. Louis Blues for the Presidents' Trophy.

Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Wednesday's five-game slate, including New York Rangers-Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators-Los Angeles Kings streaming live on ESPN+.

Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

Eastern Conference

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: Atlantic 1

Games left: 12 (6 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 13: @ BUF

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: Atlantic 2

Games left: 12 (7 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. PHI

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Atlantic 3

Games left: 12 (7 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. NSH

Playoff chances: 78.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Metro 1

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. DET

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Metro 2

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: @ TB

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: Metro 3

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: @ CBJ

Playoff chances: 92.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: @ NJ

Playoff chances: 79.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. PIT

Playoff chances: 44.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 12: @ CGY

Playoff chances: 42.3%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 11: @ COL

Playoff chances: 24.2%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: @ DAL

Playoff chances: 38.4%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11 (4 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. BUF

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: @ MTL

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. CAR

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12 (4 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 11: @ LA

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 6

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11 (4 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: @ WSH

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: Eliminated

Western Conference

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: Central 1

Games left: 12 (6 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 11: @ ANA

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: Central 2

Games left: 13 (9 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 11: vs. NYR

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: Central 3

Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. FLA

Playoff chances: 93.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: Pacific 1

Games left: 11 (4 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: @ MIN

Playoff chances: 99.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: Pacific 2

Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 11: vs. WPG

Playoff chances: 96.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: Pacific 3

Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. NYI

Playoff chances: 78.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: Wild card 1

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: @ TOR

Playoff chances: 56.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: Wild card 2

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: @ ARI

Playoff chances: 52.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12 (4 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 11: @ EDM

Playoff chances: 34.8%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. VGS

Playoff chances: 69.1%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)

Next game: March 12: vs. VAN

Playoff chances: 16.4%

Tragic number: 21

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 11: vs. SJ

Playoff chances: 2.7%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12 (6 home, 6 away)

Next game: March 11: vs. STL

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)

Next game: March 11: @ CHI

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)

Next game: March 11: vs. OTT

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: 11

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

Points: 39

Regulation wins: 13

Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 18

Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa.

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 22

Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 19

Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 29

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 30

Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 31

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa (top-3 protected).

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 24

Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

Current playoff matchups

(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets

(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs

(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Hurricanes

(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins

(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Predators

(P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames

(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Canucks

(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars