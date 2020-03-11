The Boston Bruins entered Tuesday night with the lead in the Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference and entire NHL. They're pretty great! They exited Tuesday night as the first team to 100 points in the standings this season, and did so with a thorough victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, a team that has generated considerable buzz as a dark-horse Stanley Cup contender of late. The Flyers peppered the Bruins' cage with 36 shots, but Tuukka Rask stopped all of them; goals from Matt Grzelcyk and Patrice Bergeron were all that was needed. With a dozen games left, Boston now has an eight-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Atlantic crown, and an equal lead over the St. Louis Blues for the Presidents' Trophy.
Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Wednesday's five-game slate, including New York Rangers-Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators-Los Angeles Kings streaming live on ESPN+.
Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.
Eastern Conference
Boston Bruins
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: Atlantic 1
Games left: 12 (6 home, 6 away)
Next game: March 13: @ BUF
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: Atlantic 2
Games left: 12 (7 home, 5 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. PHI
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: Atlantic 3
Games left: 12 (7 home, 5 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. NSH
Playoff chances: 78.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: Metro 1
Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. DET
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: Metro 2
Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: @ TB
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: Metro 3
Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: @ CBJ
Playoff chances: 92.3%
Tragic number: N/A
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: Wild card 1
Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: @ NJ
Playoff chances: 79.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: Wild card 2
Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. PIT
Playoff chances: 44.8%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)
Next game: March 12: @ CGY
Playoff chances: 42.3%
Tragic number: 28
New York Rangers
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)
Next game: March 11: @ COL
Playoff chances: 24.2%
Tragic number: 24
Florida Panthers
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: @ DAL
Playoff chances: 38.4%
Tragic number: 24
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11 (4 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. BUF
Playoff chances: 0.2%
Tragic number: 13
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: @ MTL
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 14
New Jersey Devils
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. CAR
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 14
Ottawa Senators
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12 (4 home, 8 away)
Next game: March 11: @ LA
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 6
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11 (4 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: @ WSH
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: Eliminated
Western Conference
St. Louis Blues
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: Central 1
Games left: 12 (6 home, 6 away)
Next game: March 11: @ ANA
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: Central 2
Games left: 13 (9 home, 4 away)
Next game: March 11: vs. NYR
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: Central 3
Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. FLA
Playoff chances: 93.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: Pacific 1
Games left: 11 (4 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: @ MIN
Playoff chances: 99.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: Pacific 2
Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)
Next game: March 11: vs. WPG
Playoff chances: 96.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: Pacific 3
Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. NYI
Playoff chances: 78.4%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: Wild card 1
Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: @ TOR
Playoff chances: 56.7%
Tragic number: N/A
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: Wild card 2
Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: @ ARI
Playoff chances: 52.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12 (4 home, 8 away)
Next game: March 11: @ EDM
Playoff chances: 34.8%
Tragic number: 25
Minnesota Wild
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. VGS
Playoff chances: 69.1%
Tragic number: 26
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)
Next game: March 12: vs. VAN
Playoff chances: 16.4%
Tragic number: 21
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
Next game: March 11: vs. SJ
Playoff chances: 2.7%
Tragic number: 19
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12 (6 home, 6 away)
Next game: March 11: vs. STL
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 14
San Jose Sharks
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)
Next game: March 11: @ CHI
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 12
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
Next game: March 11: vs. OTT
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: 11
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.
Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 39
Regulation wins: 13
Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%
Ottawa Senators
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 18
Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 20
Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%
San Jose Sharks
Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa.
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 22
Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%
New Jersey Devils
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 22
Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 19
Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 26
Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%
Minnesota Wild
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 30
Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 29
Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%
Florida Panthers
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 30
Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%
New York Rangers
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 31
Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%
New York Islanders
Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa (top-3 protected).
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 24
Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%
Current playoff matchups
(A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets
(A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs
(M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Hurricanes
(M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins
(P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Predators
(P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames
(C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Canucks
(C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars