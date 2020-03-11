        <
        >

          NHL playoff bracket update: Boston Bruins hit 100 points with statement win

          play
          Grzelcyk, Bergeron net goals in Bruins' win (0:26)

          Matt Grzelcyk scores on a power play and Patrice Bergeron scores in the third period as Boston shuts out Philadelphia 2-0. (0:26)

          9:20 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Boston Bruins entered Tuesday night with the lead in the Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference and entire NHL. They're pretty great! They exited Tuesday night as the first team to 100 points in the standings this season, and did so with a thorough victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, a team that has generated considerable buzz as a dark-horse Stanley Cup contender of late. The Flyers peppered the Bruins' cage with 36 shots, but Tuukka Rask stopped all of them; goals from Matt Grzelcyk and Patrice Bergeron were all that was needed. With a dozen games left, Boston now has an eight-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Atlantic crown, and an equal lead over the St. Louis Blues for the Presidents' Trophy.

          Here's where things stand throughout the league heading into Wednesday's five-game slate, including New York Rangers-Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators-Los Angeles Kings streaming live on ESPN+.

          Note: Playoff chances are courtesy of Money Puck, while tragic numbers are per the NHL's Damian Echevarrieta.

          Jump to:
          Eastern standings | Western standings
          Race for No. 1 pick | Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: Atlantic 1
          Games left: 12 (6 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 13: @ BUF
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: Atlantic 2
          Games left: 12 (7 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. PHI
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: Atlantic 3
          Games left: 12 (7 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. NSH
          Playoff chances: 78.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: Metro 1
          Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. DET
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: Metro 2
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ TB
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: Metro 3
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ CBJ
          Playoff chances: 92.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: Wild card 1
          Games left: 14 (7 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ NJ
          Playoff chances: 79.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: Wild card 2
          Games left: 12 (5 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. PIT
          Playoff chances: 44.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14 (6 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ CGY
          Playoff chances: 42.3%
          Tragic number: 28

          New York Rangers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 11: @ COL
          Playoff chances: 24.2%
          Tragic number: 24

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ DAL
          Playoff chances: 38.4%
          Tragic number: 24

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11 (4 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. BUF
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 13

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ MTL
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 14

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. CAR
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 14

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12 (4 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 11: @ LA
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 6

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11 (4 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ WSH
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: Eliminated

          Western Conference

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: Central 1
          Games left: 12 (6 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 11: @ ANA
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: Central 2
          Games left: 13 (9 home, 4 away)
          Next game: March 11: vs. NYR
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: Central 3
          Games left: 13 (7 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. FLA
          Playoff chances: 93.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: Pacific 1
          Games left: 11 (4 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ MIN
          Playoff chances: 99.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: Pacific 2
          Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)
          Next game: March 11: vs. WPG
          Playoff chances: 96.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: Pacific 3
          Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. NYI
          Playoff chances: 78.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: Wild card 1
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ TOR
          Playoff chances: 56.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: Wild card 2
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: @ ARI
          Playoff chances: 52.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12 (4 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 11: @ EDM
          Playoff chances: 34.8%
          Tragic number: 25

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (6 home, 7 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. VGS
          Playoff chances: 69.1%
          Tragic number: 26

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12 (8 home, 4 away)
          Next game: March 12: vs. VAN
          Playoff chances: 16.4%
          Tragic number: 21

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 11: vs. SJ
          Playoff chances: 2.7%
          Tragic number: 19

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12 (6 home, 6 away)
          Next game: March 11: vs. STL
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 14

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (5 home, 8 away)
          Next game: March 11: @ CHI
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 12

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13 (8 home, 5 away)
          Next game: March 11: vs. OTT
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: 11

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. However, whoever does win the draft lottery has a chance to select Alexis Lafreniere.

          Find out more about Lafreniere here, read up on the rest of the top draft prospects here, and check out all of our 2020 NHL draft coverage.

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 39
          Regulation wins: 13
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 18.5%

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 18
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 13.5%

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 20
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 11.5%

          San Jose Sharks

          Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa.

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 9.5%

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 8.5%

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 7.5%

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 6.5%

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 22
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 6%

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 19
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 5%

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 3.5%

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 30
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 3%

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 29
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 2.5%

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 30
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 2%

          New York Rangers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 31
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 1.5%

          New York Islanders

          Note: Pick belongs to Ottawa (top-3 protected).

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 24
          Chance of No. 1 pick: 1%

          Current playoff matchups

          (A1) Bruins vs. (WC2) Blue Jackets
          (A2) Lightning vs. (A3) Maple Leafs
          (M1) Capitals vs. (WC1) Hurricanes
          (M2) Flyers vs. (M3) Penguins
          (P1) Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Predators
          (P2) Oilers vs. (P3) Flames
          (C1) Blues vs. (WC2) Canucks
          (C2) Avalanche vs. (C3) Stars

