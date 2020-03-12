NHL weighs options, tells teams not to practice

The NBA has already suspended operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the NHL is telling teams to take a break Thursday while it weighs its options.

"Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today," NHL public relations tweeted.

With Ohio and California limiting the number of people in public gatherings, the Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks were already preparing to play in front of empty arenas.

On Wednesday, however, the NBA was thrown into turmoil when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Before tipoff for the Jazz-Thunder game in Oklahoma City, the league postponed the game. The NBA suspended play for all teams shortly thereafter.

The NHL is expected to give an update of its plan later Thursday.

USA Hockey announced Thursday that all championships on a local level have been canceled. That does not count the IIHF World Championships, although the women's tournament has been canceled. The men's tournament in May and the U18 tourney in April are still on.

Several hockey leagues in Europe -- including in Switzerland and Germany -- have already canceled their playoffs.

The NWHL announced Thursday that the Isobel Cup Final between the Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps set for Friday has been postponed.