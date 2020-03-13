The San Jose Sharks said a part-time employee at their arena tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The team said Thursday that the person last worked a game March 3. That is two days before the Santa Clara County public health department recommended moratorium on public gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

The person is under self-quarantine and receiving care from medical professionals, the Sharks said. The employee is recovering and feeling better.

The Sharks said the health department said risk to the public from that exposure is low and that no additional precautions are necessary.

Earlier Thursday, the NHL suspended its season with 3 1/2 weeks remaining in the regular season due to the spread of the virus.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report