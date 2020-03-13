        <
          Funeral for ex-Canadiens great Henri Richard now closed to public

          5:34 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          The funeral for former Montreal Canadiens captain Henri Richard scheduled Monday in Montreal will be closed to the public because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

          The Canadiens announced that the decision was made in response to measures put in place by the Quebec government to prevent the spread of the virus

          The club says it is an "exceptional situation" that left the family with no other choice but to hold a private funeral, involving only immediate family members.

          Richard died on March 6. He was 84.

          The Montreal native won a record 11 Stanley Cups as a player.

