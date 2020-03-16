A member of the Vancouver Canucks full-time office staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Sunday night.

The individual does not have a fan-facing role, Canucks chief operating officer Trent Carroll said in a statement, and is not in contact with the players, hockey operations personnel or Rogers Arena part-time events staff.

As such, the Public Health Authority has confirmed the public risk of exposure is low.

"Canucks Sports and Entertainment is taking continued, proactive steps to be a responsible member of our community, observing the impact of events and interactions, for the greater good of the health and safety of Metro Vancouver," Carroll said. "We continue to urge everyone to focus on their health and appreciate their patience and understanding during this time."