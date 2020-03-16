K'Andre Miller has officially joined the New York Rangers after two seasons with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.

The 20-year-old defenseman has signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers that begins in the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound native of St. Paul, Minn. was selected No. 22 overall in the 2018 NHL entry draft. He had 40 points in 62 NCAA appearances, including 18 points in 36 games this season for the Badgers. Miller played in the IIHF World Junior Championship in each of the last two years (2019 and 2020).

The Rangers are high on the left-handed defenseman's potential, which was one of the reasons why they were comfortable dealing 25-year-old blueliner Brady Skjei to the Carolina Hurricanes at last month's trade deadline.

Miller is the second recent Wisconsin star to turn pro with years of eligibility remaining. Center Alex Turcotte signed an entry level deal with the Los Angeles Kings that will also begin in the 2020-21 season.