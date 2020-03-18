        <
          Senators player tests positive for coronavirus, team says

          12:09 AM ET
          • ESPN

          An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday night.

          It is the first confirmed positive test in the NHL.

          According to the team, the player "has had mild symptoms and is in isolation."

          The Senators say they are working with team doctors and public health officials and are in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the player.

          "As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff," the team said.

