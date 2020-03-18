The Boston Bruins signed prospects Jeremy Swayman, a goaltender, and Nick Wolff, a defenseman, to entry-level contracts as teams around the NHL continue to monitor the college free-agent field.

Wolff was one of those, having just completed his senior season at the University of Minnesota Duluth. His one-year contract was announced by his agency, Veritas Hockey. Wolff, 23, had 10 assists in 33 games this season for the Bulldogs, and had 14 goals and 53 points in four NCAA seasons. Minnesota Duluth won the NCAA Frozen Four in 2018 and 2019.

Swayman, 21, was not a free agent, rather a fourth-round selection of the Bruins in 2017. He signed a three-year contract, electing to skip his final season at Maine. His contract was announced by Maine.

In what proved to be his final season with the Black Bears, Swayman went 18-10-5 with a 2.07 goals-against average, and a .939 save percentage.

Swayman led the Black Bears to an 18-11-5 finish this season, good for fourth place in Hockey East.